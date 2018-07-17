One rocket is one too many

Rabbi David Fendel says that Hamas’ goal is to destroy Israel in stages, but he adds that Israel is “not defeatable.”

Josh Hasten interviews Rabbi David Fendel, the head of the Max and Ruth Schwartz Hesder Institutions in the town of Sderot.

Rabbi Fendel describes what it was like in Sderot this past Shabbat with a house full of guests from abroad as Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza fired nearly 200 rockets at the residents of southern Israel.

Rabbi Fendel says that while the country might be focused on the threats to northern Israel, even one rocket fired on the south is one too many. He say that Hamas’ goal is to destroy Israel in stages, but he adds that Israel is “not defeatable.”

