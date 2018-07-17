Bennett reveals work on 'unilateral Gaza demilitarization plan'

Education Minister also refers to surveys testifying to power of Justice Minister, No.2 in his party: 'I'm very proud of Ayelet.'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett related this evening in an interview with News 2 to polls attesting to the growing strength of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, member of the Jewish Home list.

"I'm very proud of Ayelet, but I'm not in a popularity contest. When I chose her to be the Justice Minister, I said that she has capabilities and she does a good job."

Bennett was asked about the possibility that Shaked would move to the Likud and lead the party. "There are those in the Likud who are trying to perform a divide and conquer. They won't succeed."

Bennett also referred to the confrontation with the Chief of Staff and the leaked information from the cabinet meeting. "There's no uniformity in the cabinet and there's no need to be uniform. I'm not a rubber stamp, and I also fought for my positions, and here too I'll fight. The political echelon needs to make decisions. Someone leaked and this is very serious. We have to deal with it immediately."

He said the escalation in the south should not turn into a war of attrition. "This is a situation that cannot be acceptable, and therefore the road is strength, but craftily. I'm working on a unilateral Gaza demilitarization plan and am working to advance it," Bennett concluded.