US Jewish students visit Samaria

A group of Jewish students from the US came to hear about Judea and Samaria and the Jewish pioneers in the town of Esh Kodesh in Binyamin. The trip was organized by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA)

The ZOA group that visited Israel included 30 students, who heard a lecture from Attorney Nati Rom, founder of the ‘Lev HaOlam’ Organization, which fights against the global boycott of Judea and Samaria. Attorney Rom told the group about the history of Judea and Samaria since the time of the Bible and until today. He also exposed them to the facts on the ground in the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria today.

“I met amazing students,” said Attorney Rom. “They want to understand and see the situation up close. They asked many questions during our conversations and we had a very good rapport. I believe that they left our discussions with a better understanding and with knowledge of the truth about what is happening here. They will take this information back with them to their campuses in the US.

“The boycott organizations tell a false narrative that was created in order to draw support from the uninformed. Their true motivation is rooted in anti-Semitism and their goal is to harm the State of Israel. We work to meet with our brothers and sisters to strengthen their ideals and give them the tools to combat these false narratives and act as ambassadors for Israel and the Jewish pioneers abroad.

“Our goal is to present the simple truth to people from around the world. With every group that comes to visit, more people learn the truth and are able to share it with others in their countries.”