Yesh Atid: No reason to extend draft law deadline

The Yesh Atid party on Monday afternoon appealed to the Supreme Court not to agree to extend the deadline for the "Draft Law" by seven months, until the law passes its first Knesset vote, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The Draft Law must be approved by September, or all haredi yeshiva students will be eligible for draft. Due to disagreements on the law, the coalition asked for a seven-month extension. If the court refuses to grant an extension, there is an agreement that the government will dismantle in October, and elections will be held in January 2019.

Kikar Hashabbat quoted Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid as saying, "After Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu asked the IDF and Defense Ministry to create the law, he gave in to the haredim. Why should there be an extension? What's not clear?"

"The IDF wrote this law. The Chief of Staff signed it.

"Today, Yesh Atid submitted a counter-appeal. There's no justification for an extension. It'll just be giving in to the haredim again. They've had enough time. With every day that passes, only one thing happens: Haredim don't draft, and haredim don't go out to work."