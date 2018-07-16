Likud MK challenges PM Netanyahu

MK Hazan calls on government to 'look southern residents in the eye' and provide answers.

Likud MK Oren Hazan slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's policy for dealing with the incendiary kites and balloons sent from Gaza into Israel.

The arson terror has scorched 3,746 acres of Israeli forests and agricultural land, and the flying explosives have also landed in Israeli communities.

"It pains me that the State of Israel is not bringing this situation to an end," Hazan told Kol Barama Radio. "It's time the Israeli government heard the cries of Israel's southern citizens."

"The State of Israel requires security and it needs a leadership which will not take Hamas' [needs] into account, which will not lead gently, and which will bring back Israel's deterrence.

"Unfortunately, none of this is happening. We're patient and we're more patient. This is a situation which I am not willing to accept, and it doesn't matter who is leading the government. This situation must be fixed, and the State of Israel has the power [to fix it].

"It's time the government woke up from its coma, came to the south, met the residents, looked them in the eyes and provided them with some answers."