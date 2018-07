IDF discovers illegal weapons in Hevron IDF search uncovers store of illegal weapons, including assault rifle. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF spokesperson Illegal weapons On Sunday night, IDF troops discovered a cache of illegal weapons. The weapons were discovered during a search conducted in Hevron. During the operation, IDF troops uncovered and seized an M4 assault rifle, an air gun, magazines, ammunition and many parts of various weapons.



The findings were transferred to security forces for further investigation.













