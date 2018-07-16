Reason for concern? The tenth hour of history

Who goes to the World-to-Come and what will it be like once someone gets there?

This is technically the last session of The Big Picture project, session 36, called “The Tenth Hour".

A lot of strange things have happened lately, and continue to occur, and while people scratch their heads to make sense of them, Kabbalah saw it coming a long time ago.

It has to do with the “tenth hour” of the sixth millennium, our millennium, and its spiritual connection all the way back in time to day six of creation, and the eating from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. History is not random, nor are its tests.