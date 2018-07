Radio: The Torah never speaks about Bnei Noach or Ger Tzedek. Who is the Ger and what is his identity?

We are joined by Rabbi Chaim Clorfene, author of "The Path of the Righteous Gentile", who recently co-authored a book with Rabbi David Katz titled "The World of the Ger".

In this segment, we try to clear up the confusion about all these terms, and give hope to those who are seeking truth.