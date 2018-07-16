Hazan criticizes the government: Stop accepting terrorism

Likud MK: The government needs to go to the south, look the residents in the eye and give them answers.

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Sunday criticized what he described as the government's inability to deal with Hamas in Gaza.

"It is regrettable that the State of Israel does not bring this situation to a conclusion. The time has come for the members of the Israeli government to come to see the plight of the citizens of the south," Hazan said in an interview on Kol Barama radio.

"The State of Israel demands security and needs a leadership that will not act softly and will restore Israel's deterrent power," he continued.

“Unfortunately none of this is happening. We keep containing and containing [Hamas’ terrorism]. This is a reality that I am unwilling to accept, no matter who is prime minister. This reality must be corrected and the State of Israel has the power to do it. The time has come for the government to wake up from its complacency, come to the south, meet the residents, look them in the eye and give them answers,” said Hazan.

Israel’s government has been criticized for failing to properly with Gaza-based terrorism. Over the weekend, Gaza terrorists fired over 200 rockets at southern Israel. This is in addition to the continued kite and balloon terrorism which has sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.

Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett said on Saturday night, after Hamas and the Islamic Jihad announced a ceasefire, that a situation whereby Hamas dictates when a ceasefire will come into effect is unacceptable.

“I made it clear two months ago: Restraint creates escalation. Those who refrain to respond to the violation of our sovereignty and refrain from fundamental actions impose on us an ongoing war of attrition. The IDF must be ordered to act with force, sophistication and thoroughness,” added Bennett.

Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) also criticized the government's policy vis-à-vis the Hamas terrorist organization, saying he expects Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to present the cabinet with a proposal for a clear policy on the issue.

Liberman said in the wake of the criticism, "There is no intention to contain rockets or kites and anything. I hope that Hamas will draw conclusions, and if they do not, they will have to pay a heavy price."