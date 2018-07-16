Syrian media: Israel attacked in Aleppo

Syria’s official news agency says Israel carried out an attack at an airport in the city of Aleppo.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported on Sunday evening that Israel had carried out an attack at the Al-Nirab airport, near the city of Aleppo.

"The Zionist enemy continues to desperately support the defeated terrorists in Quneitra and ISIS, and fired a missile toward one of our military sites,” claimed the news agency.

Opposition sources said that at least 10 missiles were fired at an Iranian position. The Syrian regime said that there were no injuries but damage was caused to property in the area.

Last Wednesday, the IDF targeted three military posts in Syria, in response to the infiltration of a Syrian UAV that was intercepted by the IDF.

A week ago, Arab media outlets claimed that the T-4 airbase in Syria, which is used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was targeted in a series of airstrikes.

Two weeks ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that Israeli aircraft had bombed a warehouse used by Iranian-backed forces in Syria.