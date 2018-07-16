New PA attempt to stave off demolition at illegal outpost

PA to open school year early at illegal Khan Al Akhmar outpost in bid to stop demolition. Regavim appeals to the High Court in response.

The Palestinian Authority has decided to open the school year on Monday at the illegal Khan Al Akhmar outpost in a bid to stave off its impending demolition.

"The ministry has completed all the extraordinary preparations for the opening of the early school year at the Bedouin school of Khan al-Ahmar on the outskirts of Jerusalem, with 174 students," said Minister of Education Dr. Sabri al-Sidh.

"While the children of the world are used to thinking of the summer as a period of rest and recovery, the students of Khan al-Ahmar return to school in the hope of protecting their school from demolition," he said.

Following the planned kidnapping, Regavim filed an urgent petition to the High Court of Justice demanding that it file an injunction against the move.

Khan al-Ahmar, built in the 1990s on land belonging to the Israeli town of Kfar Adumim east of Jerusalem, is home to some 170 Bedouin, who have expanded the encampment in recent years with the aid of foreign governments.

While Israeli courts, including the Supreme Court, have found the unauthorized encampment to be illegal, and approved its demolition, the United Nations and European Union have condemned plans to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar, and called on Israel to legalize the settlement.

Last week, Israeli security forces began preparations to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar, and declared the area a closed military zone.

But the demolition was halted last Thursday, when the Supreme Court accepted an appeal filed by eastern Jerusalem attorney Ala Mahajana on behalf of Khan al-Ahmar’s residents. The temporary injunction barred the state from demolishing the town for one week.

This Thursday the court extended the prohibition, ordering the state to leave the buildings in place until August 15th.