'Earthquakes are a wake-up call from God'

Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar addressed the wave of earthquakes that struck Israel over the past two weeks, saying that these were messages - "so that the people of Israel will wake up."

"Now there were also some earthquakes. This is God shaking us, shocking us to wake up," Rabbi Amar said. "He sees that we are not waking up, so he shakes us. 'Wake from your deep sleep!'"

He wondered: "Why are we waiting, God forbid, to wake up and return to God. 'Let us search and try our ways, and return to the Lord (Lamentations 3:40).'"

Knesset Member Yinon Azoulay (Shas) said during a Knesset debate two weeks ago that the earthquakes were caused by the plan to enlarge the egalitarian section at the Western Wall. "Today we heard that there was an earthquake. Maybe we should do some soul-searching? Maybe this earthquake is because someone here is trying to harm what is holy to us?"