Meretz: Change Israel's anthem to Socialist Internationale

Not only did Meretz remain in the Socialist International even after they adopted a resolution to boycott Israel, but in their proposed changes to the Nationality Law, Meretz called to change Israel's anthem to the Socialist Internationale, reported Jerusalem Post's Lahav Harkov.

The Israeli Labor Party last week announced suspension and termination of its membership in the Socialist International organization in response to its decision to support a boycott of the State of Israel.

Socialist International is the oldest umbrella organization in the world of social democratic parties, and the Labor Party has been a member for many years.

The organization passed a resolution calling on "all governments and civil society organizations to activate boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against the Israeli occupation, all the occupation institutions, and the illegal Israeli settlements including the total embargo on all forms of military trade and cooperation with Israel as long as it continues its policies of occupation and Apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

The Internationale (French: L'Internationale) is a leftist anthem that has been a standard of the socialist movement since the late 19th century, when the Second International (now the Socialist International) adopted it as its official anthem. The title arises from the "First International", an alliance of workers that held a congress in 1864. The author of the anthem's lyrics, Eugène Pottier, attended this congress.

Particularly bloodthirsty, the Internationale includes the lyrics:

"And if those cannibals keep trying To sacrifice us to their pride They soon shall hear the bullets flying We’ll shoot the generals on our own side."

Meretz’s leadership has sent mixed messages in the past on whether it defines itself as Zionist, after decades of calling itself the Zionist Left or a “humanist Zionist” party, reported Harkov.



The question arose after a Makor Rishon investigation revealed that Meretz had not called itself Zionist in its platform in the last three electoral campaigns, going back to 2008.