Gaza: Casualties in building explosion

Gaza reports say that persons have been killed and wounded in explosion in western Gaza Strip. Background unclear.

Two people were killed and several others were wounded in an explosion in a building in the western Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, Gaza media reported.

The background to the incident is unclear.

Last night, sources in the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups asserted that they had reached a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

A senior Israeli security official responded that "only facts on the ground will dictate whether we continue to respond."

However, this morning the Home Front Command ordered a full return to routine in the south. The instructions to stay close to a bomb shelter and the prohibition on gatherings were canceled.

The journalist Suleiman A-Shafi told Avri Gilad and Hila Korach this morning, Sunday, on Channel 2, that Islamic Jihad sources had emphasized that the ceasefire between Gaza leadership and Israel does not include the launching of incendiary kites.

A-Shafi said that Islamic Jihad elements with whom he is in contact claim that launching the kites and balloons is a “popular activity” that is not included in the ceasefire.

A-Shafi also noted that, in the eyes of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, launching kites is part of the “freedom of expression” that jihadists seek for themselves.