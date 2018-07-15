'We oppose a ceasefire dictated by Hamas'

Minister Naftali Bennett, a member of the Political-Security Cabinet, said that more serious action is needed in response to terror from Gaza, and even agreed to evacuate residents from the south for this purpose.



"I am willing to do everything necessary to evacuate the region for very sharp action, but not with stuttering or in fear," Bennett said in an interview with Noam Zigman on Kol Baramah.

Asked if he had any criticism of the prime minister and his conduct over what was happening on the Gaza border, he replied, "I do not intend to give grades to the prime minister. The point is that after 100 days in which Hamas lights the south on fire and shoots hundreds of rockets, and [then] dictates when there is a ceasefire - this is wrong.”

"Three months ago, when the kite terror began, I came out with a clear position that the launchers should be eliminated. They said this would lead to an escalation, [but] I think that if we had carried out eliminations from the beginning we would have put an end to this business. We will oppose a ceasefire that Hamas dictates,” Bennett concluded.