Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel said on Sunday in an interview on Reshet Bet that he is going to visit the communities around the Gaza Strip, and therefore will not participate today in the cabinet meeting.



The minister explained that a visit by senior officials in the communities reinforces the morale of the residents. "If we do not come to visit, it harms strength and resilience," Ariel said.



When Ariel was asked how he would respond to residents who asked him to explain the government's policy, the minister replied that he would not try to explain the policy.

"I cannot explain the government's policy, because what I do not understand - I cannot explain," said Minister Ariel.



"A ceasefire is not good for Sderot and not good for the Jewish people. We are allowing Hamas to organize for the next round, which will be in a week or in two hours, and we are the ones inviting it," he said.