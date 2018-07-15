IDF targeted a building which allegedly served as a library and in fact was used by Hamas as a training facility.

Aerial photograph of the building that was attacked in Shati

IDF: These are the targets that were attacked in Gaza

IDF targeted a building which allegedly served as a library and in fact was used by Hamas as a training facility.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Sunday morning published aerial photographs of the targets attacked by the Israeli Air Force on Saturday in the Shati refugee camp and Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

According to the IDF, a high-rise building in the Shati refugee camp, which allegedly served as the "Palestinian National Library", was targeted. The building is adjacent to the large Sheikh Zeid mosque and its five floors were intended for use by residents of Gaza, for public and government services, or at least for housing.

Instead, said the IDF, the large building has for years been used as a training facility for Hamas battalions for fighting in built-up areas, taking control of structures, and, in recent times, as a structure for survival exercises in tunnels. The tunnel that was found to have been dug underneath the building is itself an extension of Hamas' extensive network of underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, a large-scale attack was carried out on the headquarters of a Hamas battalion in Beit Lahiya.

"Hamas continues to use civilian infrastructure for military purposes, and thus endangers the civilians under its watch. The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for everything that takes place in Gaza and is responsible for the situation. The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios that will intensify according to the assessment of the situation and the operational need. The IDF is determined to continue protecting Israeli citizens," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.



Building in Beit Lahiya before IDF attack (right) and after IDF attack (left). Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit