Trump: I don't see anyone who can beat me in 2020

Trump says he intends to run for re-election in 2020, adds he sees no Democrat who can beat him.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he intends to run for re-election in 2020, Reuters reported, citing an interview the President gave to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Asked by Piers Morgan in an interview given on Friday in Britain whether he was going to run, Trump said, “Well, I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to.”

Trump said he did not see any Democrat who could beat him.

“I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.”

Earlier this year, there was some speculation that popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey would challenge Trump for the presidency in 2020.

Trump later expressed confidence that he would defeat Winfrey were she to run for president, but also said he didn’t believe she will run. Indeed, Winfrey later said she “doesn’t have the DNA” to run for president.

Other candidates who could challenge Trump are Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who unsuccessfully campaigned to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has said he is not ruling out a White House run in 2020.

In the interview with Morgan, Trump took the unusual step of disclosing details about his conversation with British Queen Elizabeth. Trump and his wife, Melania, met the Queen on Friday.

Asked if he had discussed Brexit with the monarch, Trump said, “I did. She said it’s a very - and she’s right - it’s a very complex problem, I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be... Everyone thought it was going to be ‘Oh it’s simple, we join or don’t join, or let’s see what happens.’”

Speaking of the 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth, Trump was quoted as telling the Mail on Sunday, “She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful - inside and out. That is a beautiful woman.”

When asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said: “I get along with him great, yeah. He’s very smart, great personality, he’s funny and tough, good negotiator.”