Sirens heard in southern Israel

Rocket sirens sounded in southern Israel, as PA media report that the IDF attacked in Gaza.

A series of sirens were sounded overnight Friday in southern Israel.

The sirens began at around 1:30 a.m. Israel time and were heard in the Sdot Hanegev, Eshkol, Shaar Hanegev and Hof Ashkelon Regional Councils, as well as in the city of Sderot.

At this time it is unclear whether any rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Arab media reported on Friday night that the IDF attacked in central and northern Gaza.

The IDF has not confirmed the reports.

Earlier on Friday, an IDF officer was moderately injured by a grenade that terrorists from Gaza threw at him during violent riots along the security fence.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that troops responded by firing towards the terrorists. A hit was identified.

The injured officer was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital. His family has been notified.

Meanwhile, the weekly violent “March of the Return” riots along the Gaza border continued on Friday. According to the IDF, thousands of Palestinian Arabs violently rioted along the Gaza border, hurling grenades, explosive devices, and firebombs at the security fence and IDF troops.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)