Miami Beach man allegedly threatened to 'kill all the Jews'

Miami Beach man arrested for planning to burn down his condo building reportedly told a neighbor he planned to “kill all the Jews”.

A Miami Beach man arrested on charges that he planned to burn down his condo building after receiving an eviction notice reportedly told a neighbor that one of his aims was to “kill all the Jews”, JTA reported Friday.

Acting on a tip, police on Thursday arrested Walter Stolper, 72, as he was wheeling two plastic containers filled with gas through the garage of the condo building on Collins Avenue. They found another eight plastic containers filled with gas in a dumpster. Stolper told police he was planning a “small barbecue,” Local 10 News, an ABC affiliate, reported.

Police said the state attorney’s office would decide whether to add hate crime charges to the first-degree attempted arson charges.

Last year, a man threatened to shoot up a local synagogue in the Miami-Dade area.

Miami-Dade Police identified the man as Steven H. Brooks. A flyer distributed by police asking the public for information about his whereabouts said he “made verbal threats to shoot with an Uzi and kill everyone at the Beit David Highland Lakes Shul Synagogue.”

In 2016, a Florida man was arrested and charged with trying to blow up a synagogue with a fake bomb.

James Gonzalo Medina was accused of intending to use a "weapon of mass destruction" at a synagogue in the city of Aventura near Miami.

