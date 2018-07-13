Trump meets Queen Elizabeth

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, CNN reported.

The Trumps entered the castle's Quadrangle by Range Rover after arriving on the castle grounds by helicopter. They arrived at the dais at 5:00 p.m. local time, where they were greeted by the 92-year-old Queen, each of them shaking her hand.

The President and first lady stood with their hands on the hearts as the band of the Coldstream Guards played the American National Anthem, the Queen solemnly standing with her hands clasped and head bowed.

Next, the President and Queen inspected the front rank of the Guard of Honour, while the first lady remained on the dais. The Queen appeared to briefly herd the President, gesturing for him to walk, the President mindful of royal protocol. Trump and the Queen then returned to the dais.

The Queen chatted with the Trumps as planes were heard overhead. The trio watched as the Coldstream Guards marched past the dais in perfect formation and the military band played before they entered the Sovereign's Entrance of Windsor Castle for tea precisely 10 minutes after their arrival.

Queen Elizabeth II has met every U.S. president since 1952, with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson.

Earlier Friday, Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Trump was expected to travel to England in February, his first trip to Britain since taking office last January, but he abruptly cancelled the trip, writing in tweet that the cancellation was due to a “bad deal” for a new U.S. embassy in London.

British officials have been dismayed by some of Trump’s pronouncements, including when the president rebuked May on Twitter after she criticized him for retweeting a series of videos posted by the leader of an extremist British political group.

One of Trump's biggest critics has been London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who called to cancel the president's visit after he retweeted the offensive videos.

