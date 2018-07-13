You have to know the past to understand our future





Hear: How at this time of national mourning in 2005 we demonstrated and held the largest ever prayer meeting at the Western Wall, to avert Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's evil decree to expel 8500 Jews from their homes and farms in Gush Katif and give to the Palestinian Arabs a large part of our land. They got it, and what followed is terrorism to this day.

Also: How nothing much changed in all those years.

And: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks about Israel's place in the world during an event to remember Menachem Begin.