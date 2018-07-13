Family rescued at sea: video





The Israel Police's marine unit rescued a father and three daughters who were stranded off of the Caesarea shore Friday.

The policemen had spotted a Catamaran-type boat that appeared to be in distress about 500 meters from shore.

Inside the boat, the father and his daughters were waving and calling for help. The mast had broken and they were unable to sail or otherwise maneuver back to port.

The police transferred the girls to their boat and towed the boat to a port in Hadera, with the father on board.