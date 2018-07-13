Abducted Arab boy found by police

Karim Jumhur, 7, was abducted from his family's home in Qalansuwa into Arab Judea and Samaria three days ago.

Karim Jumhur, 7, who was abducted from his family's home in Qalansuwa into Arab Judea and Samaria three days ago, is safely in the police's hands.

"The police created a situation in which the boy became a burden upon the people who were holding him on behalf of the criminals," a police spokesperson said. "Contact people working on behalf of the police were directed to the people holding the child. They put their hands on the boy and turned him over to the police."

Karim will be examined medically and then turned over to his family. The Israel Police said it will prosecute all those responsible for the abduction to the full extent of the law.

In the documentation of the incident published Wednesday, the boy was seen forcibly put into a white car with at least two men. Karim's father, Jaber, told investigators that the kidnappers demanded that he pay a ransom of four million shekels. He said he refused, even after they lowered the request to NIS one million.

Meanwhile, Israel Police have arrested three Lod residents, aged 27, 41 and 26, on suspicion of involvement in the abduction. All three will be brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court on Thursday morning for a remand hearing.