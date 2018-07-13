Watch Live: 'Baby Trump' blimp launched in London

A group of left-wing British activists have launched a balloon mocking President Donald Trump, as part of a protest against the president’s visit to the UK.

President Trump arrived Thursday for the weeklong visit to Britain.

On Friday, activists from the “Stop Trump Coalition” launched the “Baby Trump Blimp” – a 20-foot tall balloon custom-made to represent President Trump as a crying infant.

The helium-filled doppelganger took flight over the British Parliament Friday morning, marking the start of a series of rallies across the country against Trump’s visit. Thousands are expected to participate in the central rally in London.