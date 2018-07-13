Trump seeks to upgrade Air Force One

US President wants presidential plane to match colors of American flag, be more comfortable inside the aircraft.

US President Donald Trump is unhappy with the blue and white colors of Air Force One, the presidential plane, and wants the aircraft re-painted in a more "American" and "patriotic" style, Axios reported.

The president reportedly made the request during a conversation with the CEO of Boeing several months ago during negotiations to buy planes worth $4 billion to replace the aging planes currently used by the government.

The current color scheme of Air Force One was chosen decades ago by former President John F. Kennedy. Trump reportedly requested that the new Air Force One include red in addition to blue and white paint to match the American flag.

Trump also requested that the interior design of the presidential planes be modified to increase the level of comfort of the passengers, including making a larger bed for the president.

The US Air Force is opposed to the change, because the plane is considered a brand. They claim that his current design, initiated by President Kennedy at the time, proved to be effective both in terms of convenience and security.

A source in the administration said that although presidents do not usually interfere with such issues, Trump has the full authority to control the design of the presidential plane.

The new Air Force One planes, a pair of Boeing 747s, will likely not be operational until 2021, after the next presidential elections.