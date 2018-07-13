Broke into the synagogue where he prayed and stole charity money

Police arrest 40-year-old resident of Bat Yam suspected of breaking into the synagogue where he prayed and emptying tzedakah boxes.

Police arrested a 40-year-old resident of Bat Yam who is suspected of having broken into the synagogue where he prayed in the city and emptying the tzedakah (charity) boxes.

The suspect broke into the synagogue at various times in the early morning hours and emptied the tzedakah boxes, according to police.

His detention was extended on Thursday in order to continue his interrogation.

"The Israel Police will today ask the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court to extend the remand of the man suspected of breaking into the synagogue where he used to pray in Bat Yam," the police said.