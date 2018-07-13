Trump shows 'nice note' from Kim

U.S. President tweets copy of letter he received from North Korean leader following their summit last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent him a “very nice note” on future relations between the United States and North Korea.

In the letter dated July 6, Kim thanked Trump for his “energetic and extraordinary efforts” to improve the once hostile relations between the two countries. Trump tweeted the letter on Thursday, adding that “great progress was being made.”

“Wishing that the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr. President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions, I extend my conviction that the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-U.S. relations will bring our next meeting forward,” the letter read.

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore last month in which they signed an agreement including a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

Last week, however, North Korea accused the U.S. of making “gangster-like” demands in negotiations, in a statement issued following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang.

Pompeo was seeking progress on the joint statement issued by Trump and Kim at their historic summit. Pompeo characterized his talks with North Korean officials as productive, but the North’s foreign ministry offered a different take on the talks, saying the visit had been “regrettable.”

Pompeo on Sunday appeared to shrug off the statement and said the talks with North Korean officials were conducted in “good faith.”

“Look, people are going to make stray comments after meetings,” Pompeo said. “If I paid attention to what the press said, I’d go nuts, and I refuse to do that.”

On Monday, Trump voiced confidence that Kim would “honor” his commitment to denuclearize.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” he tweeted.