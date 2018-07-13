Explosion heard near Cairo Airport

Explosion hits two fuel tanks outside Cairo International Airport. No reports of injuries.

A loud explosion was heard on Thursday evening near the Cairo International Airport, Arab media reported.

A fire broke out following the explosion, which firefighters were able to contain.

According to Sky News’ Arabic-language news service, flights were suspended following the explosion.

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister said the blast hit two fuel tanks outside the perimeter of the airport, according to Reuters.

He also said air traffic was not affected, contradicting earlier reports on the subject.

Reports said the fuel tanks which exploded were privately owned.

Officials were investigating the blast, which could be heard across large parts of the city.

There are no reports of injuries.