State Attorney's Office appeals ruling on Duma minor

The State Attorney's Office on Thursday evening filed an appeal against the Central District Court's decision to release a minor accused of involvement in the murder in the village of Duma to house arrest.

The District Court earlier on Thursday accepted the request of Attorney Adi Keidar and Attorney Tzion Amir of the Honenu legal aid organization representing the minor and ordered him released to house arrest with electronic tracking and supervision.

Last month, the Lod District Court ruled that the confessions of the two defendants in the Duma murder case, in which three members of the Dawabsha family were killed, were admissible for most purposes except for those which were obtained through torture.

Amiram Ben Uliel, the main defendant in the case, is charged with three counts of murder for throwing a firebomb into the bedroom of the Arab family with intent to cause death. He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy to commit a crime motivated by racism.

The minor is accused of conspiring to commit murder, but not of murder itself. It was claimed he did not ultimately go out to carry out the act, but was involved in the planning. In addition he is charged with six counts of committing a series of arson offenses in other locations and other offenses.