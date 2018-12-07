Israel to UN: Why no condemnation of Hamas attacks?

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, called on Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Thursday to condemn Hamas for its ongoing use of arson attacks that have torched Israeli land and terrorized its citizens.

In recent weeks, thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have been launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, where they have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage.

“For over one hundred days, Hamas terrorists…have used arson kites and other aerial delivery means to set almost 700 fires that have torched thousands of acres, including over 1,500 acres of agricultural fields in Israel. This is a new face of terrorism directly targets the Israeli ecosystem and has caused over $2 million in damages,” Ambassador Danon wrote in a letter to the Deputy Secretary General.

“As a country that proudly spearheads the advancement of agricultural technology at the United Nations and around the world through our bi-annual resolution on Agricultural Technology for Sustainable Development, it is infuriating to see the terrorists of Hamas do the opposite. Hamas is attacking Israel’s southern source of livelihood and their acts of eco-terrorism have not only devastated land that provides food and livelihood to our civilians, but they have also caused irreparable damage to nature preserves and dozens of species of wildlife,” he continued.

“In the interest of protecting the lives of civilians, their livelihood and the productivity of our ecosystem, I request that you strongly condemn Hamas and hold the terrorist organization accountable for these latest attacks,” Danon concluded.

Prior to her current position as Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammad served as Minister of Environment of Nigeria, where she worked on issues related to protecting the environment and conserving resources for sustainable development.