Water activist and New York Times bestselling author, Seth M. Siegel, discusses how Israel is dealing with its own water problems.

As the Middle East’s deadly drought enters its fifth year with no end in sight, more countries are joining the list of those struggling with water conservation.

Water activist and New York Times bestselling author, Seth M. Siegel, discusses how Israel is dealing with its own water problems, how it is building bridges in a complicated neighborhood using state-of-the-art technology, and what role it is playing in combating the global water crisis.