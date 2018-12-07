Ayelet Shaked named 'woman of the year' second year in a row

Justice Minister is Forbes Israel's 'woman of the year' a second year in a row.

Ayelet Shaked, Justice Minister, speaks during the "This Year in Israeli Law 2017" confere

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) has been selected by Forbes Israel as the most influential woman in the Jewish state for a second year in a row.

Each year, Forbes publishes a list of what it deems the 50 most influential women in the Jewish state from a variety of fields, including academia, business, the arts, and government.

In 2017, Forbes Israel chose the 42-year-old Justice Minister, citing the importance of her role as Justice Minister “in every major intersection in Israeli discourse.”

This week, Forbes Israel again named Shaked the “Woman of the Year”, making her the first person to be selected for two consecutive years.

The second most influential woman in Israel, according to the Forbes list, is Supreme Court chief justice Esther Hayut, who replaced outgoing chief justice Miriam Naor last October.

In third place is Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug, followed by businesswoman and philanthropist, Shari Arison, whose net worth topped $5 billion earlier this year.

Rounding out the top five is Dorit Salinger, who was tapped in 2013 to become the Finance Ministry’s capital markets commissioner.