Lotto winner vows to fund Torah study

Ashkelon man wins 11.3 million shekels, says he will use part of winnings to support yeshiva students.

For the second time in as many months, a resident of the coastal city of Ashkelon has won the Israeli lottery, winning this week’s grand prize totaling 11.3 million shekels ($3.1 million).

Last month, an Ashkelon man won a grand prize of 12 million shekels ($3.29 million). On Tuesday night another winning number was picked, and on Wednesday morning an Ashkelon resident claimed the prize at the local Israel Lottery offices.

After he accepted the prize Wednesday, the winner talked about the stress caused by the ongoing wave of “terror kite” and “balloon bomb” attacks from the nearby Gaza Strip, as well as his plans for the prize money.

“I have to go all over town as part of my job, and it is so sad to see the fields and forests hit burned by the kite terror wave. It really depresses me.”

The outlying areas of southern Ashkelon, located just 5.5 miles from the Gaza Strip, have been hit by incendiary devices attached to balloons and kites and launched by terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Strip in recent weeks.

Regarding the prize money itself, the man said he planned to help his children buy apartments, and donate part of his winnings to yeshivas.

“At least now things are brightening for me financially [with this lottery win] and my financial security. With this money, I can buy apartments for my kids, and support Torah scholars.”