'Close Israeli embassy in Ireland'

'No reason to talk with those who call to boycott us,' Defense Minister Liberman says.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Thursday afternoon said Israel should close its embassy in Dublin.

"There's no reason to invite the Irish Embassy in Israel for a 'disciplinary discussion,'" Liberman tweeted. "We have nothing to discuss with people who bring trouble to Jews."

"Israel must immediately close its embassy in Dublin. We will not turn the other cheek to those who boycott us."

On Wednesday, the Irish Senate approved a bill calling for the boycott of Israeli products originating in Judea and Samaria.

In April, Dublin Mayor Mícheál MacDonncha entered Israel to visit Ramallah, despite being prohibited to do so.