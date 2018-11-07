Border Protection: De Blasio entered US illegally

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his security detail violated both US and Mexican immigration laws by crossing the border on foot during a visit to Texas, The Associated Press reported.

The violation, allegedly written in a letter from US Customs and Border Protection, occurred on June 21 near El Paso, Texas, when de Blasio crossed into Mexico to get a view of a US holding facility.

Twenty other US mayors were on the trip as well, but are not claimed to have violated the border laws.

According to The Associated Press, the letter explains that a Border Patrol agent noticed de Blasio and his security detail photographing the facility and asked if they were accompanied by a Border Patrol or public affairs representative. When the answer was negative, the agent asked how they had reached the site, and the group pointed towards Mexico. They were then informed that their actions were illegal and asked to go to official crossing. However, they refused to comply, instead preferring to return to Mexico.

A spokeman for de Blasio denied the claims, saying de Blasio and his group had received permission to visit the site. Border Protection did not comment.