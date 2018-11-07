Bereaved father fears Shalit Deal II

The demands of the Qatari mediator between Israel and Hamas and a Qatari representative to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip distress Ron Kerman, father of Tal Kerman who was murdered on a Route 37 bus in Moriah Boulevard in Haifa in 2003.

"I'm concerned. Unfortunately, the State of Israel released more than a thousand terrorists in the Shalit Deal and continued the failed line of surrendering to terrorists," he said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"I wanted Shalit to come home but I thought there were other ways to do it. Unfortunately, politicians think differently and they teach the terrorists how to treat us. Hamas terrorists understand that Israeli politicians are very given to pressure and can be cowed. In war, if you surrender the other side wins."

צילום: מרים אלסטר, פלאש 90 Ron Kerman

He says the recapture of those released in the Shalit deal who returned to terror, and the demand to release them again now proves the "enormity of the folly".

"Those released in the Shalit Deal who returned to operations despite that they signed a document that raises a smile because no one believed that after the signing they wouldn't return to terror, and now there's a demand to release them again. I'm sorry but I don't trust the government not to give in. We see the government's slackness. Even against the kite terror, we thought a right-wing government would save us but it didn't happen."

Kerman warns that as long as the Shamgar Commission recommendations remain unpublished regarding prisoner exchange deals, politicians will continue to mock the public: "Today I see a return to the mistakes that preceded the Shalit deal. At the time, the Shamgar Commission drew clear lines about what may be done to release soldiers or civilians who were kidnapped, but the report hasn't yet been published 'for reasons of national security', but the truth is the politicians don't want to be told what to do."