Crimes against humanity, or the crime of being a human being?

The enigma of the State of Israel, vilified as a 'criminal', yet the champion of humanity all over the world.





The month of Tammuz is drawing to an end, and this Shabbat we shall also be concluding the Book of Numbers with the reading of last two Torah portions, Mattot and Masei.

This week's edition of Temple Talk finds Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman preparing to welcome the new month of Menachem Av, the consoling father.

Although Av, as it's commonly known, is the month which marks the destruction of the Holy Temple, our hosts see the consolation of a loving father in the growing Temple consciousness that makes itself felt in contemporary Israeli society.

Plus: The enigma of the State of Israel, vilified as a 'criminal' yet the champion of humanity all over the world.

