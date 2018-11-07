'Jews and Arabs should be allowed to live anywhere'

MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint List) vehemently opposes the Nationality Law being promoted by MK Avi Dichter (Likud), who in the past served as head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The Nationality Law would establish the status of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in its homeland as a unique right for the Jewish people. It would also anchor the symbols of the state, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Jewish calendar as the country's official calendar, and the Hebrew language as the official language.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday, Zahalka said, "I object to all the clauses of the Nationality Law with the exception of the clauses related to the calendar. The law contradicts the principle of equality between people, gives superiority to Jews in the land at the expense of the Arab public, and harms the Arabic language. Members of Knesset want to expel Arabs from Upper Nazareth or Karmiel under this law?"

But there are no Jews in Umm al-Fahm or Rahat?

"Anyone who wants to live there – can go live there. There is no law that prevents Jews from living in Arab cities. Many Jews live in ancient Akko, Lod, Ramle and Jaffa."

Do you call on Jews to settle in the Old City of Jerusalem, in Judea and Samaria, and in Umm al-Fahm?

“A person cannot be prevented from living somewhere only because of his religion. Of course, it is forbidden to allow an occupier to live there, and the State of Israel occupies the West Bank and the settlements, and it comes there using the force of the occupation and not as an innocent person who wants to live with his family."

But kibbutzim also have admissions committees.

“I am against admissions committees. If they start a community for vegetarians, I can understand that they are allowed to disqualify a person who holds barbecues, but you cannot prevent a vegetarian Arab from living there. You have to use common sense. This law is terrible. I was in Europe and I brought with me the English translation of the Nationality Law and everyone said that this is a law that wants apartheid, a law that wants to separate between races and we are against this."

"In principle, I want everyone in the world to allow anyone to live where they want, but what goes beyond this principle is the international law that prohibits acts of settlement by an occupying power. I do not want Jews in Yemen or Morocco to be discriminated against, but Jews in the settlements are in occupied territory."