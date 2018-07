Would Netanyahu prefer to help the haredim over Diaspora Jews from around the world?

Gil Hoffman takes you behind the scenes into the conflict between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and progressive Jews from the Diaspora over the fate of egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall and a bill that would define Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Would Netanyahu prefer to help the haredim over Diaspora Jews from around the world? Gil explains all sides in a dispute that reflects the complexity and beauty of Israeli democracy.