Netanyahu meets Putin's emissaries

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Tuesday evening met with Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Alexander Lavrentiev, and with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin; they discussed regional developments. National Security Adviser and National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will not tolerate a military presence by Iran or its proxies anywhere in Syria and that Syria must strictly abide by the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will fly to Moscow tomorrow to meet with Russian President Putin.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompao publicly backed the Israeli position on the Iranian presence in Syria.

In an interview with the Arabic-language Sky network, Pompau stressed that Iran and its militias must leave Syria: "They have nothing to do there and there is no reason to stay.