Officer who assaulted haredi demonstrator in Jerusalem convicted

Court convicts officer of attacking demonstrators during several protests: 'Let every policeman know it's forbidden to harm demonstrators.'





Loading....





The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court today convicted Jerusalem police officer Ido Katzir of attacking haredi demonstrators on several occasions.

About one year ago Katzir was documented forcefully slapping a haredi minor on the face. The minor filed a complaint against the officer in Judea Samaria Police, and submitted a civil suit against the police officer. Following the complaint, an indictment was filed and today Katzir was convicted.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir said after the conviction, "I'm satisfied that as a result of our complaint the Police Investigations Department ("Machash") began investigating the incident and filed an indictment against the officer. My client, of course, isn't satisfied with the officer's conviction and we demand monetary compensation.

"Let every policeman know it's forbidden to harm demonstrators, and every such violation will be met with complaints and claims," ​​Ben Gvir concluded.