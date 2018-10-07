Rumors: Clinton plans to run again

Rumors about possible Clinton intention to face Trump in 2020 begin with New York Post article: 'Hillary Clinton is up to something.'

The United States has been subjected to a wave of rumors that Hillary Clinton plans to run again for the US presidency in the 2020 elections.

The source of the rumors is Michael Goodwin's New York Post opinion piece that noted five times in the past month alone when Clinton sent e-mails to her supporters responding to "horrific" acts by Donald Trump.

Reuters Clinton

Some emails end up asking for money, while others encourage readers to go to demonstrations. Goodwin wrote: "The day after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, Clinton introduced a newly minted resistance partner. Called Demand Justice, it promises to protect 'reproductive rights, voting rights and access to health care' by keeping Senate Democrats united in opposing any conservative Trump nominee."

The head of Demand Justice is Brian Fallon, who served as Clinton's campaign spokesman in 2016. Goodwin argues this is a body created to run Clinton in 2020.

He says the Democratic Party is "locked in a battle between its far left wing and its far, far left wing," and has yet to find a candidate who could unite it toward 2020. Clinton is trying to enter this post and serve as a "mother goose" to unite everyone who hates Trump, he wrote.