U of Oregon Hillel sign vandalized with anti-Israel message

Welcome sign defaced with anti-Israel message and obscenities at university where students voted in favor of BDS.

A welcome sign of the Hillel at University of Oregon was defaced with an anti-Israel message and obscenities.

The vandalism at the Hillel building on the campus in Eugene was discovered on Friday.

The Hillel posted a photo of the sign in the building’s parking lot on Facebook. One message read: “Free Palestine you f**ks.”

Hillel wrote next to the picture: "We apologize for the graphic content, but today we were shocked and saddened to return to our building in Eugene to find one of our welcome signs in our parking lot covered with hate filled graffiti. We greatly appreciate the immediate support of President Schill, the Dean of Students Office and the Office of Equity and Inclusion. All have voiced their concern and support for our community and offered their resources. We have removed the sign and will work to clean it off – there is no other damage or graffiti to any other parts of the building. We have also communicated with Chabad & Akiva on Campus to make sure that they are aware and have offered to help keep an eye on all of our properties throughout the summer. "

No other damage or graffiti was discovered on or around the building, according to the organization. Two other Jewish groups on campus were left untouched.

In a message to the campus Jewish community, Kevin Marbury, University of Oregon Vice President – Division of Student Life, said that campus police were working with the Eugene Police Department to investigate the vandalism.

“Anti-Semitism and other forms of hate have no place at the University of Oregon. We condemn this as an unacceptable violation our university values,” Marbury wrote.

In May the university’s student government voted to endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. The legislation was sponsored by the campus group Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights, and endorsed by at least 30 other campus student groups.