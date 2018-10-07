'Unfortunately, no Jews live in Umm al-Fahm'

Joint List MK protests possibility in Nationality Law of communities for Jews only. 'Every citizen has a right to live where he wishes.'

MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) held a sign, during the debate on the Nationalism Law, on which “Jews Only” was written.

He explained sarcastically that the sign "can be hung in new settlements that will be built according to the section that allows settlements for Jews only. In the spirit of the law, it is also possible to assign seats in the Knesset only to Jews."



Jabareen told Arutz Sheva that "There is severe racism in the Nationalism Law. I have not heard of a Jew who wanted to live in Umm al-Fahm that they didn’t allow in. The socioeconomic situation there is so difficult that unfortunately Jews do not want to live there. Every citizen is entitled to live where he wishes. "The reasoning of this law to build only for Jews is racist. I also do not think that kibbutz acceptance committees are right."

He was asked whether, according to him, Jews can live in a future Jerusalem.

“East Jerusalem is occupied territory, and that’s a separate issue. I’m only talking about Israel in 1948 borders, in which all citizens have a basic right to live where they wish.”