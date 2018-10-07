Liberman: 'A Syrian soldier in buffer zone endangers his life'





Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday visited the Golan Heights amid efforts to push back against Iranian influence in Syria.



Liberman held an assessment of the situation with Head of Northern Command Yoel Strik and the division commanders. "I have to say that I was very impressed by the readiness of our forces, also from the understanding of events, and a bravo for the IDF is really called for here for all the readiness.”



Liberman stressed that Israel is willing to provide humanitarian aid to refugees in Syria, but "we are not willing to accept any refugees in our territory. The second thing that is important to note is the separation agreement of 1974, and I made it clear here both to commanders and UNDOF representatives, as far as we are concerned, every entry of a Syrian force into the buffer zone, every Syrian soldier in the buffer zone, endangers his life.”

The defense minister emphasized that Israel is not willing to accept an Iranian presence in Syria. "For us it is unreasonable. We are not prepared to accept an Iranian presence anywhere in Syria, and as you have heard more than once, we will act against any Iranian foothold in Syria. "



Regarding the decision to close the Kerem Shalom crossing in order to put pressure on Hamas in Gaza, Liberman said, "What passes through Kerem Shalom is food and medicine, that's all. The other things will not pass. I hope that this is a message that is received by the heads of Hamas and that we see an immediate cessation to all the arson, the balloons and the provocations we have seen not just in the last three months."