Female terrorist who mistakenly stabbed Arab sentenced

A Jerusalem court sentenced a female Arab terrorist to 10 years in prison on Monday, after she was found guilty of a stabbing attack near the Old City of Jerusalem last summer.

The terrorist, 31-year-old Fadwa Nazih Hamadeh, attacked a haredi man returning from morning prayers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday, August 12th.

As the haredi man left the Old City via the Damascus Gate, Hamadeh lunged at him with a knife. In video footage taken from a security camera in the area, Hamadeh’s would-be victim can be seen dodging the attack and fleeing the scene.

After she failed to injure her first target, Hamadeh turned her sights on another man, stabbing him in the shoulder.

The victim was a 31-year-old Arab man Hamadeh had mistakenly thought was an Israeli Jew.

A resident of Jerusalem’s Sur Baher neighborhood, Hamadeh is married and has five children, ranging in age from 8 to one-and-a-half.

According to a report by the Palestinian Authority’s WAFA media outlet, the Jerusalem District Court imposed a fine of $9,000 on Hamadeh in addition to the 10-year prison sentence.