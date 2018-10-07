Director of banned TV station: Israel violates human rights

The director of the Al Quds television channel on Monday criticized the Israeli Defense Ministry’s decision to declare the channel a terrorist organization.

“The Israeli decision to prevent the station from operating in Jerusalem and inside Israel is designed to eliminate a Palestinian perspective, which exposes Israel’s violation of the rights of the Palestinian people,” said the director, Imad Al Afranji, according to Yediot Aharonot.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman earlier on Monday signed an order declaring Al Quds TV, which is affiliated with Hamas and operates out of Lebanon, as a terrorist organization.

The decision was made at the recommendation of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the National Counterterrorism Bureau of the Defense Ministry.

"According to reliable, current, reliable and cross-border intelligence, the Al Quds channel is a propaganda arm of Hamas and constitutes a central platform for disseminating the messages of the terrorist organization in its broadcasts," the Defense Minister's office said.

The decision to blacklist the Hamas-affiliated channel was also met with criticism by MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List), who called the move "the continuation of a silencing crusade by the extreme right-wing government to trample the freedom of speech."

"Many people in the Arab community as well as Arab lawmakers often give interviews to the channel, and what we say at the Knesset podium we also say there. The channel exposes the crimes of the occupation and the suffering of the Palestinian people," Jabareen added, as quoted by Haaretz.

Liberman last month signed a special order declaring the “Hamad Company for Money Exchange in Gaza” a terrorist organization.

According to information collected by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in recent months, the company and its owners are significantly and uniquely assisting the Hamas terrorist organization.

The company, which operates in Gaza, serves as a key element in Hamas' financing system and is run by a senior Hamas operative.

The intelligence information indicated that the exchange company is in fact a "shadow organization" for Hamas, supporting and funding its actions.