Iranian woman sent to prison for removing headscarf

Iranian woman who removed obligatory Islamic headscarf as part of protest says has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

An Iranian woman who removed her obligatory Islamic headscarf out of protest in December said Monday she has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, The Associated Press reported.

The woman, Shapark Shajarizadeh, posted on her personal website that she had been jailed for "opposing the compulsory hijab" and "waving a white flag of peace in the street."

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.

Police in Iran arrested 29 people in February for removing their headscarves as part of a campaign known as "White Wednesdays." Nasrin Sotoudeh, a prominent human rights lawyer who represented Shajarizadeh and other women, was arrested last month.

Shajarizadeh, 42, was released on bail in late April. Her current whereabouts were unknown, noted AP.

The report comes a day after Iran detained a teenage girl who posted dance videos on Instagram in which she was seen without the headscarf.

Maedeh Hojabri, an 18-year-old gymnast, had reportedly posted around 300 videos on her account, many of which showed her dancing in both Iranian and Western styles.

Iranian police have said they plan to shut down similar accounts on Instagram, and the judiciary is considering blocking access to the site, according to the report.

Iran is notorious for the limitations it imposes on freedom of expression. The country blocks access to numerous websites, including Facebook and Twitter, in order to stop Iranians from browsing content it considers immoral, or as undermining the regime.

In 2014, Iranian authorities sentenced six young men and women to suspended prison terms after they appeared in a video dancing to Pharrell Williams' song "Happy."