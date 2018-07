Josh Hasten interviews attorney Maurice Hirsch Head of legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch.

Hirsch and his colleagues played a key role in the Knesset Bill, which passed into law this past week, freezing the amount of Palestinian Authority tax funds earmarked towards paying terrorists and their families.

This historic law mirrors the Taylor Force Act, which passed both halls of Congress in the US earlier this year, as a means of hitting the terrorists where it hurts – their wallets.